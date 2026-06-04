DaRon Bland Injury: Expecting return for training camp
Bland (foot) is expected to be ready to practice during the Cowboys' training camp in July, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Bland, who underwent surgery on an injured left foot back in January, was moving very well laterally as Dallas held OTAs, per Archer. Once he's available again, he figures to play a big role on the boundary for the Cowboys in 2026.
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