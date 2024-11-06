DaRon Bland Injury: Has yet to return to practice

Bland (foot) was listed as a DNP on the Cowboys' injury report Wednesday, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.

Although Bland was activated off injured reserve Oct. 30, he has yet to return to practice while recovering from a stress fracture in his left foot that he sustained in training camp. Even if he's able to practice in a limited capacity this week, it appears the 2022 fifth-round pick is unlikely to play against the Eagles on Sunday.