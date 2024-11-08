DaRon Bland Injury: Missing another week
Bland (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Bland has yet to practice since being activated to the Cowboys' active roster Oct. 30 as he continues to recover from a stress fracture in his left foot. Caelen Carson and C.J. Goodwin will likely continue seeing increased work with the Cowboys' first-team secondary until Bland can return to the field.
