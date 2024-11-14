DaRon Bland Injury: Remains sidelined with foot injury

Bland (foot) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's injury report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Bland's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve opened Oct. 30, but the 2022 fifth-round pick has failed to return to practice since. If he's not activated off IR by Nov. 20, Bland would be forced to spend the rest of the 2024 regular season on IR. At this point, it appears unlikely that he will be able to play against the Texans on Monday.