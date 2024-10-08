DaRon Bland Injury: Unlikely to return vs. Lions

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that he didn't expect Bland (foot) to play in Week 6, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Bland has been on Dallas' injured reserve list since the beginning of the season due to a stress fracture in his left foot, and it seems like he'll probably need to take at least one more game off before he's able to get back onto the field. In the meantime, 2022 second-rounder Andrew Booth could continue to see more work.