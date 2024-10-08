Fantasy Football
DaRon Bland

DaRon Bland Injury: Unlikely to return vs. Lions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 8, 2024

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that he didn't expect Bland (foot) to play in Week 6, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Bland has been on Dallas' injured reserve list since the beginning of the season due to a stress fracture in his left foot, and it seems like he'll probably need to take at least one more game off before he's able to get back onto the field. In the meantime, 2022 second-rounder Andrew Booth could continue to see more work.

DaRon Bland
Dallas Cowboys
