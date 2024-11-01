Fantasy Football
DaRon Bland headshot

DaRon Bland Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Bland (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

The third-year corner from Fresno State was activated from injured reserve Wednesday; however, it appears that his foot issue is still bothering him enough to miss the Cowboys' Week 9 contest. Bland's 2024 debut will have to wait at least one more week, with Andrew Booth and Caelen Carson expected to see increased work in the Cowboys' secondary in Bland's stead.

DaRon Bland
Dallas Cowboys
