DaRon Bland Injury: Won't play Sunday

Bland (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

The third-year corner from Fresno State was activated from injured reserve Wednesday; however, it appears that his foot issue is still bothering him enough to miss the Cowboys' Week 9 contest. Bland's 2024 debut will have to wait at least one more week, with Andrew Booth and Caelen Carson expected to see increased work in the Cowboys' secondary in Bland's stead.