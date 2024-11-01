DaRon Bland Injury: Won't play Sunday
Bland (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.
The third-year corner from Fresno State was activated from injured reserve Wednesday; however, it appears that his foot issue is still bothering him enough to miss the Cowboys' Week 9 contest. Bland's 2024 debut will have to wait at least one more week, with Andrew Booth and Caelen Carson expected to see increased work in the Cowboys' secondary in Bland's stead.
