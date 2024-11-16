DaRon Bland Injury: Won't play Week 11

Bland (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Houston, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Despite having his 21-day window to return from injured reserve open Oct. 30, Bland has been unable to participate in practice. His next chance to play would be Week 12 against the Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 24, but if he's not activated off IR by Nov. 20, the 2022 fifth-round pick would be forced to sit out for the rest of the 2024 regular season.