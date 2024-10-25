DaRon Bland Injury: Won't return against 49ers

Bland (foot) is out for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Bland was unable to practice this entire week, making his upcoming inactive status not much of a surprise as Dallas travels to San Francisco. The 6-foot cornerback is nearing the end of his 21-day evaluation window, meaning the Cowboys will have to decide by Monday whether to move him to the active roster or keep him on injured reserve for the rest of the season.