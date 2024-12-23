DaRon Bland News: Makes game-clinching turnover

Bland registered eight tackles (seven solo), one pass defense, and recovered a fumble that he forced in Sunday's 26-24 win over Tampa Bay.

Bland made the play of the game late in the fourth quarter, when he ripped the ball out of Rachaad White's hands with 1:40 left in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Cowboys to kneel out the clock and secure the victory. Bland has played every single defensive snap over the Cowboys' last three games, and in the five games since being activated off IR due to a foot injury, he has registered 28 tackles (18 solo), four pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.