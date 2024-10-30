DaRon Bland News: Returns to 53-man roster
Bland (foot) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Bland's move to the active roster comes as his 21-day window was set to close as he was designated to return from IR on Oct. 9. However, according to Hill, the Fresno State product did not practice and was working with the rehab group, so it's not clear what his status may be for Week 9 against the Falcons.
