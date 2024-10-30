Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
DaRon Bland headshot

DaRon Bland News: Returns to 53-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Bland (foot) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Bland's move to the active roster comes as his 21-day window was set to close as he was designated to return from IR on Oct. 9. However, according to Hill, the Fresno State product did not practice and was working with the rehab group, so it's not clear what his status may be for Week 9 against the Falcons.

DaRon Bland
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now