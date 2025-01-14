Fantasy Football
Daron Payne Injury: Begins week with limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Payne (finger) was a limited participant in practice Tuesday.

Payne dislocated a finger in Sunday's wild-card win over Tampa Bay, but he was able to re-enter the game. Given his return to that contest and his limited practice session Tuesday, it seems likely that he'll be able to suit up Saturday against Detroit in the NFC divisional round. Payne hasn't missed a game since the 2019 season.

