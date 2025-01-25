Fantasy Football
Daron Payne headshot

Daron Payne Injury: Not playing against Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Payne (knee/finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Payne was unable to practice all week due to knee and finger injuries, and both are serious enough for him to be sidelined for Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Rookie second-round pick Jer'Zhan Newton will likely fill in as the Commanders' second starter at defensive tackle alongside Jonathan Allen while Sheldon Day and Carl Davis serve in rotational roles due to Payne's injury.

