Payne logged four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 18-15 win over Chicago.

Payne sacked Caleb Williams for a 15-yard loss late in the second quarter, which forced the Bears to punt on the next play. It was Payne's first solo sack of 2024, and through the first eight games of the regular season he has logged 15 tackles (11 solo), including 1.5 sacks.