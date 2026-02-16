Daron Payne headshot

Daron Payne News: Steady production in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Payne recorded 46 total tackles (20 solo), including 3.0 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed and a forced fumble over 15 games during the 2025 regular season.

Payne maintained his consistent level of production in his eighth campaign in Washington, securing at least 3.0 sacks for the sixth straight year and seventh time overall. The defensive lineman had appeared in every regular-season contest with the team in each of the last five years, but he was forced to miss two games in 2025, one due to a suspension and the other as a result of a back injury. Payne will enter the 2026 campaign in the final year of his four-year, $90 million contract with the Commanders.

Daron Payne
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daron Payne See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daron Payne See More
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
50 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
51 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
53 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Christmas Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Christmas Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
54 days ago
Cowboys at Commanders Picks, and Predictions for Week 17
NFL
Cowboys at Commanders Picks, and Predictions for Week 17
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
54 days ago