Daron Payne headshot

Daron Payne News: Will play against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 2:19pm

Payne (finger) does not have an injury designation heading into Saturday's NFC divisional-round clash against the Lions.

Payne injured his finger in the first half of Monday's NFC wild-card game against the Buccaneers, and he finished the contest with one solo tackle while playing in just 18 defensive snaps. Payne managed to log a full practice Thursday, and he has progressed enough to be able to play Saturday.

Daron Payne
Washington Commanders
