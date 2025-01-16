Daron Payne News: Will play against Detroit
Payne (finger) does not have an injury designation heading into Saturday's NFC divisional-round clash against the Lions.
Payne injured his finger in the first half of Monday's NFC wild-card game against the Buccaneers, and he finished the contest with one solo tackle while playing in just 18 defensive snaps. Payne managed to log a full practice Thursday, and he has progressed enough to be able to play Saturday.
