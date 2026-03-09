Darrell Baker headshot

Darrell Baker News: Not tendered by Titans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Baker will become an unrestricted free agent March 11, as the Titans are not tendering the restricted free-agent cornerback, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Baker had 55 tackles (39 solo) and seven passes defensed for the Titans in 2025 while appearing in all 17 games. Tennessee remains interested in bringing Baker back, but he's also expected to have interest elsewhere on the open market.

Darrell Baker
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darrell Baker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darrell Baker See More
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 17 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 17 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
72 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 16 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 16 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
79 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 13 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 13 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
101 days ago
NFL Week 12 Game Previews: Panthers-49ers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 12 Game Previews: Panthers-49ers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
106 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Burrow, Rodgers, Jacobs All Questionable
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Burrow, Rodgers, Jacobs All Questionable
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
108 days ago