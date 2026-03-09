Darrell Baker News: Not tendered by Titans
Baker will become an unrestricted free agent March 11, as the Titans are not tendering the restricted free-agent cornerback, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Baker had 55 tackles (39 solo) and seven passes defensed for the Titans in 2025 while appearing in all 17 games. Tennessee remains interested in bringing Baker back, but he's also expected to have interest elsewhere on the open market.
Darrell Baker
Free Agent
