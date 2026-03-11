Darrell Baker News: Signing with Miami

The Dolphins have agreed to a one-year deal with Baker, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Baker became an unrestricted free agent when the Titans chose not to tender him, leading to a signing with the Dolphins. The cornerback started the final 10 games of the 2025 regular season for the Titans, logging 97 percent or more of the defensive snaps in nine of the 10 contests. Now proven to be able to handle a starting role, the 27-year-old will look to compete for one of the primary outside cornerback roles in the 2026 season.