Darrell Baker News: Starts nine games in 2024

Baker tallied 40 tackles (32 solo) and five pass defenses over 17 regular-season games in 2024.

The Titans claimed Baker off waivers in late August after he was let go by the Colts at the end of training camp. He was mostly used on special teams over the Titans' first five games of the regular season, but he was thrust in a starting role in Week 7 due to injuries to L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) and Chidobe Awuzie. Baker is an exclusive rights free agent, which means he wouldn't be able to negotiate a contract with another team if the Titans extend a qualifying offer to the third-year corner.