Darrell Jackson News: Chosen by Jets

The Jets selected Jackson in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 103rd overall.

Jackson spent the last three seasons of his five-year college career with Florida State. He operated as an effective run stopper on the Seminoles' interior defensive line, and he was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention in each of 2024 and 2025. He ended his senior year with 45 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, across 12 games. Jackson has the size and strength to beat blockers and wreak havoc in the interior line, and he'll be an intriguing developmental project under Jets head coach Aaron Glenn. Jackson is slated to work in rotation with T'Vondre Sweat, Harrison Phillips and Mazi Smith.