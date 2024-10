Luter (pelvis) did not appear on the 49ers' injury report Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Luter was forced to miss the team's 28-18 loss to Kansas City in Week 7 due to a pelvis injury, but he now appears to be a full go ahead of Week 8 against Dallas. The cornerback has appeared in one game this season, recording two tackles and a forced fumble in Week 6 versus Seattle.