Darrell Taylor News: Past shoulder injury
Taylor (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
The 27-year-old sustained a shoulder injury that held him out of the second half of Chicago's Week 15 loss to the Vikings on Monday night, but his full practice Wednesday suggests that he's already recovered from the issue. With Taylor back at full health, he's expected to serve as one of the Bears' top backup defensive ends for the remainder of the season.
