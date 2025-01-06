Darrell Taylor News: Set to hit free agency

Taylor posted four tackles in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Taylor recorded a career-low 3.0 sacks with the Bears after he averaged 7.17 sacks in his three years with the Seahawks. In terms of tackles, the defensive end posted 32, which was right in line with his previous career average of 30. Taylor is an unrestricted free agent, and if he moves to a team that can weaponize him as a pass rusher, his IDP value would improve.