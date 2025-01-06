Fantasy Football
Darrell Taylor

Darrell Taylor News: Set to hit free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Taylor posted four tackles in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Taylor recorded a career-low 3.0 sacks with the Bears after he averaged 7.17 sacks in his three years with the Seahawks. In terms of tackles, the defensive end posted 32, which was right in line with his previous career average of 30. Taylor is an unrestricted free agent, and if he moves to a team that can weaponize him as a pass rusher, his IDP value would improve.

Darrell Taylor
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
