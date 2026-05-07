Darren Hall News: Welcomed back by Atlanta

The Falcons signed Hall on Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Hall was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The San Diego State product appeared in 31 games (10 starts) over two years but was cut in training camp in August of 2023. He most recently played with the Cardinals, starting two games in 2025. Hall will add depth to the Falcons' secondary and likely needs to contribute on special teams.