Darrynton Evans Injury: Doubtful for Week 8

Evans (hamstring) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks.

The Appalachian State product must still be activated to the Bills' active roster in order to suit up Sunday. Despite back-to-back weeks without practice limitations, Evans is expected to miss his eighth consecutive game due to a hamstring injury. However, if he is activated ahead of Sunday's contest, he'll likely serve as the team's fourth-string running back behind Ty Johnson, Ray Davis and James Cook.