Darrynton Evans Injury: Not activated for MNF

Evans (hamstring) will remain on injured reserve ahead of Monday's Week 6 game against the Jets.

Evans was placed on IR just before the beginning of the regular season and was designated to return this past Wednesday. He logged a trio of full practices during the week, but the Bills aren't activating him for Monday Night Football despite the fact that lead running back James Cook won't play due to a toe injury. Evans' next opportunity to make his season debut will come Sunday, Oct. 20 versus Tennessee.