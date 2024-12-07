Darrynton Evans News: Elevated to active roster

The Bears elevated Evans from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Evans joined the Bears' practice squad Nov. 6 after being let go from the Bills' injured reserve Oct. 29 due to a hamstring injury he suffered in late August. Evans will be on the Bears' active roster for Sunday's game against the 49ers, and he could see some snaps on offense due to Roschon Johnson (concussion) being ruled out. If D'Andre Swift (quadriceps) was also unable to play, Evans would serve as the Bears' No. 2 running back behind Travis Homer.