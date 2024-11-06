Darrynton Evans News: Headed to Chicago

The Bears signed Evans to their practice squad Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Evans was dropped by the Bills on Oct. 29, but he's already found a new home in Chicago. The Appalachian State product's most recent in-game action came in 2023 with the Dolphins, when he appeared in two contests and recorded 16 rushing yards on two carries. He could be elevated to Chicago's active roster at some point this season, especially after Khalil Herbert was traded to the Bengals on Tuesday.