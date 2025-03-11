Fantasy Football
Darrynton Evans headshot

Darrynton Evans News: Lands opportunity in Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Evans is slated to sign with the Bills, per his representation at Priority Sports.

Evans appeared in five games with Chicago last season while also spending time on the team's practice squad. Across those five appearances, he rushed three times for three yards and played on special teams. Now, the 2020 third-round pick will get a chance to compete for a reserve role in Buffalo.

Darrynton Evans
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
