Darrynton Evans News: Let go by Buffalo

The Bills released Evans on Tuesday.

Evans started the regular season on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring during the Bills' preseason finale against the Panthers in late August. His 21-day practice window to return from IR opened Oct. 9, but the Bills don't have room for Evans to join the active roster alongside fellow running backs James Cook, Ray Davis and Ty Johnson. Frank Gore is the lone running back on the Bills' practice squad, so while Evans could stick around in Buffalo, he has the option to explore his opportunities elsewhere and catch on with a team in need of depth at running back.