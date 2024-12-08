Darrynton Evans News: Limited role in defeat

Evans had three rushes for three yards in the Bears' 38-13 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Evans was activated to the active roster with Roschon Johnson (concussion) sitting this game out. Despite functioning as the No. 3 running back, Travis Homer suffered a head injury, resulting in Evans seeing more action than anticipated. If Chicago continues to deal with running back injuries, Evans could be elevated from the practice squad during the fantasy playoffs.