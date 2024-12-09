Darrynton Evans News: Returns to practice squad

Evans reverted to the Bears' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Evans was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 38-13 loss to the 49ers, turning three carries into three yards while playing three offensive snaps. The running back could be asked to join the Bears' roster again in Week 15 versus the Vikings on Monday Night Football with Travis Homer (head) and Roschon Johnson (concussion) potentially banged up.