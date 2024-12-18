Darrynton Evans News: Reverts to practice squad
Evans reverted to Chicago's practice squad on Wednesday. per the NFL's official transactions report.
The Bears elevated Evans for Monday night's loss to the Vikings, but he was ultimately only called upon to handle seven snaps on special-teams. If Roschon Johnson (concussion) is again unable to suit up Sunday versus Detroit, Evans will be a candidate to be elevated as a depth option behind D'Andre Swift again.
