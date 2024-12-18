Fantasy Football
Darrynton Evans News: Reverts to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Evans reverted to Chicago's practice squad on Wednesday. per the NFL's official transactions report.

The Bears elevated Evans for Monday night's loss to the Vikings, but he was ultimately only called upon to handle seven snaps on special-teams. If Roschon Johnson (concussion) is again unable to suit up Sunday versus Detroit, Evans will be a candidate to be elevated as a depth option behind D'Andre Swift again.

