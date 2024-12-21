Darrynton Evans News: Signs with Bears off practice squad
Evans signed with Chicago's active roster off the practice squad Saturday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Evans is likely to work as Chicago's third-string running back behind D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson on Sunday against the Lions, as Travis Homer (hamstring) is listed as doubtful. A roster spot for Evans opened up when the Bears placed guard Ryan Bates on injured reserve.
