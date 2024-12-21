Fantasy Football
Darrynton Evans News: Signs with Bears off practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Evans signed with Chicago's active roster off the practice squad Saturday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Evans is likely to work as Chicago's third-string running back behind D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson on Sunday against the Lions, as Travis Homer (hamstring) is listed as doubtful. A roster spot for Evans opened up when the Bears placed guard Ryan Bates on injured reserve.

