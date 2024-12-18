Daryl Worley Injury: Sustains calf injury

Worley (calf) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The veteran safety from West Virginia had one of his best games this season in Sunday's loss to the Bengals, registering five total tackles while intercepting Joe Burrow in the third quarter. However, it appears Worley picked up a calf injury in the process. If he cannot upgrade to at least limited practice participation Thursday or Friday, expect Mike Brown to serve as the Titans' top free safety in the Week 16 matchup against the Colts.