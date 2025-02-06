Fantasy Football
Daryl Worley News: Headed for free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Worley racked up 52 tackles (28 solo), two passes defensed, including one interception, and one forced fumble across nine regular-season appearances with the Titans in 2024.

Worley emerged as an every-down contributor on defense for Tennessee upon signing with the team mid-season, but he's now slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March, at the start of the new league year. The Titans could be motivated to re-sign the soon-to-be 30-year-old veteran, given that he's demonstrated his ability to fit into the team's defensive scheme.

