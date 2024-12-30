Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daryl Worley headshot

Daryl Worley News: Tallies seven tackles vs. Jags

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Worley finished Sunday's 20-13 loss to Jacksonville with seven tackles (four solo).

Worley finished Sunday's game as the Titans' second-leading tackler behind Luke Gifford and Mike Brown (eight each). Worley has started at free safety in each of the Titans' last six games, and over that span he has accumulated 44 tackles (24 solo) and two pass defenses (including one interception). He'll look to finish 2024 off strong against a Texans team next Sunday that is locked into the No. 4 seed in the AFC and will likely be resting its starters.

Daryl Worley
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now