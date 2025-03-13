Da'Shawn Hand News: Finds new team

Hand signed a one-year contract with the Chargers on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Hand is coming off a career year, having suited up for all 17 regular-season games with the Dolphins in 2024. He tallied 31 tackles (20 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defense, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in that span. Now, the veteran will get a chance to compete for additional first-team reps along a Los Angeles defensive line that parted ways with Joey Bosa to begin the offseason.