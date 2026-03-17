Da'Shawn Hand News: Headed to Atlanta
The Falcons signed Hand to a contract Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Hand is a nine-year NFL veteran who spent 2025 with the Chargers, tallying 29 tackles (including 1.5 sacks) along with four defensed passes (including an interception) over 13 regular-season games. He should compete for a starting role with Atlanta.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Da'Shawn Hand See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Da'Shawn Hand See More