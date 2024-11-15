Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Davante Adams headshot

Davante Adams Injury: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Adams (illness/wrist) was present for practice Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Adams didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but his return to Friday's session bodes well for his availability for Sunday's contest against the Colts. The Jets' upcoming injury report will relay whether the wideout carries a Week 11 injury designation or is fully cleared to face Indianapolis this weekend.

Davante Adams
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now