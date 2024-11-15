Davante Adams Injury: Back at practice
Adams (illness/wrist) was present for practice Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Adams didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but his return to Friday's session bodes well for his availability for Sunday's contest against the Colts. The Jets' upcoming injury report will relay whether the wideout carries a Week 11 injury designation or is fully cleared to face Indianapolis this weekend.
