Davante Adams Injury: Back at practice
Adams (hip) returned to practice Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Adams was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday's practice reports, but the wideout looked good during Friday's session, according to interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. The Jets' upcoming injury report will reveal both Adams' participation level, as well as his designation (if any) for Sunday's game against the Bills.
