Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Davante Adams headshot

Davante Adams Injury: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Adams (hip) returned to practice Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Adams was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday's practice reports, but the wideout looked good during Friday's session, according to interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. The Jets' upcoming injury report will reveal both Adams' participation level, as well as his designation (if any) for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Davante Adams
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now