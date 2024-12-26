Fantasy Football
Davante Adams headshot

Davante Adams Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Adams (hip) didn't practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Adams, who was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, was spotted off to the side during Thursday's session, so what the wideout is able to Friday will loom large with regard to his chances of playing Sunday against the Bills. Unless Adams upgrades to full participation to close the week, however, he'll likely head into the weekend with an injury designation.

Davante Adams
New York Jets
More Stats & News
