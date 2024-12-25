Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Davante Adams headshot

Davante Adams Injury: Estimated as 'DNP' on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 1:40pm

Adams (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Though the Jets didn't practice Wednesday, Adams' presence on the team's initial Week 17 injury report makes his status worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Bills approaches. In this past weekend's 19-9 loss to the Rams, Adams logged a 97 percent snap share en route to catching seven of his 13 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Davante Adams
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now