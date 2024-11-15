Fantasy Football
Davante Adams Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich relayed Friday that Adams (illness/wrist) is expected to play Sunday against the Colts,Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Adams returned to practice Friday after having missed back-to-back sessions, and per Ulbrich the wideout appears to be on track to suit up for Sunday's 1:00 ET contest. The Jets' upcoming injury report is slated clarify whether or not Adams carries a Week 11 injury designation, however.

