Davante Adams Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich relayed Friday that Adams (illness/wrist) is expected to play Sunday against the Colts,Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Adams returned to practice Friday after having missed back-to-back sessions, and per Ulbrich the wideout appears to be on track to suit up for Sunday's 1:00 ET contest. The Jets' upcoming injury report is slated clarify whether or not Adams carries a Week 11 injury designation, however.