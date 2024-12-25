Davante Adams Injury: Managing hip issue in Week 17

Adams was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a hip injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Though the Jets didn't practice Wednesday, Adams' presence on the team's initial Week 17 injury report makes his status worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Bills approaches. In this past weekend's 19-9 loss to the Rams, Adams logged a 97 percent snap share and caught seven of his 13 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown.