Davante Adams Injury: May not be moved after all

Adams (hamstring) could remain with the Raiders this season, despite recent trade discussions involving the star wideout, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter describes Adams' situation as "fluid and unpredictable" while pointing out that the wideout's trade outlook "seems to change weekly." Among the factors that may play into the likelihood of Adams being traded is his current hamstring injury, which will keep him out of action for a third straight game Sunday against the Steelers, as well as Las Vegas' reported asking price of at least a second-draft pick. Additionally, Las Vegas has expressed a reluctance to pay any of the $72.5 million remaining on Adams' contract, which runs through the 2026 season. Adams' potential to upgrade another team's passing game is unquestioned -- he has four straight campaigns of over 1,100 receiving yards and at least eight touchdowns on his resume -- but it remains unclear whether an organization will be willing to meet the Raiders' high asking price. For his part, Adams seems to be receptive to returning to action for the Raiders once he's healthy if a trade isn't worked out. Schefter notes that the 31-year-old veteran is a big supporter of second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who was appointed to the starting role this week in place of the struggling Gardner Minshew.