Davante Adams Injury: Not certain to be moved

Adams (hamstring) could remain with the Raiders despite recent trade discussions involving the star wideout, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter describes Adams' situation as "fluid and unpredictable" while pointing out that the wideout's trade outlook "seems to change weekly." Among the factors that may play into the likelihood of Adams being traded is his current hamstring injury, which will keep him out of action for a third straight game Sunday, as well as Las Vegas' reported asking price of at least a second-draft pick. Adams' potential to upgrade a team's passing game is unquestioned -- he has four straight campaigns of over 1,100 receiving yards and at least eight TDs on his resume -- but it remains unclear whether an organization will be willing to meet the Raiders' asking price given how coveted high draft picks are around the league.