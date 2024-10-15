Davante Adams Injury: Planning to make team debut Sunday

Adams (hamstring) is planning to make his Jets debut Sunday against the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After he passed a physical earlier Tuesday, Adams officially joined the Jets, who acquired the six-time Pro Bowl wideout from the Raiders in exchange for a 2025 conditional third-round draft pick. Adams had missed the Raiders' last three games with the hamstring injury, but if he's able to resume practicing during the upcoming week without any major restrictions, the Jets likely won't hesitate to include him in the game plan for Sunday. The addition of Adams provides quarterback Aaron Rodgers with a familiar option in the passing game -- the two spent eight seasons together in Green Bay -- and should also help lessen the burden on emerging third-year receiver Garrett Wilson, who had been targeted on 37 percent of Rodgers' pass attempts over the past two weeks. Shortly after the trade was finalized, Schefter relayed that Adams reworked his contract to lower his salary number to $3.21 million for 2024, and his deal includes voidable years in 2025 and 2026. Adams and the Jets will thus wait and see how the remainder of the season plays out before he meets with management again in the offseason to discuss his future in New York.