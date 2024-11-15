Davante Adams Injury: Questionable but expected to play

Adams (illness/wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after logging a full practice Friday.

Coach Jeff Ulbrich relayed earlier Friday that Adams is expected to play Sunday, and Adams' ensuing participation in practice is another positive indicator. Nonetheless, Adams' fantasy managers should check in approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff for confirmation on the star wide receiver's status.