Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Davante Adams headshot

Davante Adams Injury: Questionable but expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 12:40pm

Adams (illness/wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after logging a full practice Friday.

Coach Jeff Ulbrich relayed earlier Friday that Adams is expected to play Sunday, and Adams' ensuing participation in practice is another positive indicator. Nonetheless, Adams' fantasy managers should check in approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff for confirmation on the star wide receiver's status.

Davante Adams
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now