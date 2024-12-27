Davante Adams Injury: Questionable but optimistic
Adams (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills but said Friday that he's optimistic about his chances of suiting up, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Adams upgraded to limited participation in practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. If Adams doesn't face any limitations Sunday, he's likely to see another massive workload after drawing at least 11 targets in six of his last seven outings.
