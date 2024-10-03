Davante Adams Injury: Remains out from practice

Adams (hamstring) isn't taking part in Thursday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Adams has now sat out three straight practices dating back to last Friday and is considered unlikely to play this Sunday in Denver. His continued absence from practice due to the hamstring injury comes after he informed the Raiders on Tuesday that he's seeking a trade, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Jets top the list of Adams' preferred landing spots, according to Rapoport, but the wideout is reportedly open to several other teams, which could make facilitating a deal easier from the Raiders' standpoint. Las Vegas is looking for at least a second-round pick in exchange for Adams, and while the Raiders seem to be actively entertaining offers, no trade is expected to materialize until the 31-year-old has made a full recovery from the hamstring injury.